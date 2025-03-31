Sturdy Health and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute collaborate to provide cancer services

ATTLEBORO – Sturdy Health and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute recently announced they have signed a letter of intent for Dana-Farber to provide ambulatory cancer services in a medical office building at Sturdy Memorial Hospital.

Dana–Farber will operate an ambulatory cancer clinic within the new Sturdy Health Cancer and Specialty Care medical office building that’s under construction. The building will open this summer and Dana-Farber’s space will open in early 2026.

“For decades, our Sturdy Health Hematology and Oncology physicians, nurses and staff have provided our neighbors facing a cancer diagnosis with high-quality, compassionate cancer care,” said Aimee Brewer, CEO and president of Sturdy Health. “Collaborating with Dana-Farber Cancer Institute will further advance the personalized care our community has come to rely upon, including advanced clinical trials and the supportive resources for which Dana-Farber is world-renowned.”

Dana-Farber, based in Boston, was founded in 1947 with the goal of providing cancer treatment and developing cures through research.

“We know the importance and impact of having access to the best cancer treatment in a convenient location close to home,” said Dr. Benjamin Ebert, CEO and president of the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. “The services and world-class care we will be providing at Sturdy Memorial Hospital are more important now than ever as the incidence of cancer dramatically rises. Our new collaboration with Sturdy Health will enhance access and expand oncology services for those in the Attleboro area.”

