Sturdy Health breaks ground on Cancer & Specialty Care building

ATTLEBORO – Sturdy Health recently held a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the new Sturdy Health Cancer & Specialty Care Medical Office Building.

The construction is expected to take multiple years and the three-story building would span more than 60,000 square feet, according to a news release.

The project represents a $50 million investment and aligns with Sturdy Health’s strategic master space plan initiative to expand care access, as well as transform its facilities and experience.

“For over 110 years, Sturdy Health has dedicated itself to providing exceptional care exceptionally close to those we serve,” said Aimee Brewer, CEO and president of Sturdy Health. “As we look to continue this legacy, we envisioned our next bold steps forward in fortifying a health system that would continue providing the quality of health care our community deserves in the years ahead.”

Several specialty services will be housed at the new center, including cardiology, gastrointestinal, general surgery, oncology, pain management and urology. Also, the center will unite the infusion center currently located in Sturdy Memorial Hospital to offer a more comprehensive care experience for oncology patients.

“It’s for our patients that we dreamt of a beautiful, hope-filled space where they could receive multidisciplinary, integrated and seamless cancer care under one roof,” Asma Latif, director of breast oncology at Sturdy Health, said during the ceremony. “Today, we lay the foundation for that vision. This new building will strengthen our cancer program in every way, uniting not only our outpatient practice and infusion program but a breadth of support services and specialties as well. And while we’re thrilled to offer this comprehensive care to our patients, we’ll continue to pride ourselves in maintaining that personal touch.”

Consigli Construction Co., based in Milford, Mass., is leading the project’s construction. Boston-based Redgate will serve as the owner’s representative and lead the planning, permitting and overall project delivery strategy. Also collaborating on the project is NBBJ, an architecture firm also based in Boston.

“The significance of this transformative project for Sturdy Health, the city of Attleboro and the community is one that we are extremely proud to be a part of,” said Anthony Consigli, CEO of Consigli Construction. “Together, we are constructing more than a facility; we are creating a space that fosters compassionate care for a stronger, healthier community.”

Kristi Dowd, executive vice president of institutional services for Redgate, also noted the company is proud to partner on the project to offer more cost-efficient care to patients and the community.

Also at the ceremony was Mayor Cathleen DeSimone, U.S. Sen. Paul Feeny, D-Mass., state Reps. Jay Barrows, R-Bristol, and James Hawkins, D-Bristol, and Dana Hanson, district director for U.S. Rep. Jake Auchinloss, D-Mass.

