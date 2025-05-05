Sturdy Memorial Hospital earns baby-friendly designation

ATTLEBORO – Sturdy Memorial Hospital recently announced it was designated as baby-friendly by Baby-Friendly USA.

The Baby-Friendly Hospital Initiative, launched by the World Health Organization and UNICEF, recognizes hospitals and birth centers that meet standards for supporting breastfeeding and maternal-infant bonding. To receive the designation Sturdy had to meet criteria, “Ten Steps to Successful Breastfeeding,” which is a set of practices to help newborn health outcomes.

“This is a tremendous milestone for our hospital and the families we serve,” said Lisa Salameh, vice president and chief nursing officer at Sturdy Health. “Our maternity services have never been stronger. From prenatal education and labor support to postpartum care and breastfeeding guidance, we provide an environment where every family can thrive from the very first moments.”

More than 510 other birth centers and hospitals in the U.S. have earned the designation.

“This designation is the culmination of years of hard work and dedication from our entire team,” Salameh said. “It’s about more than breastfeeding—it’s about giving babies the healthiest start possible and supporting parents every step of the way.”

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.