Sturdy Memorial Hospital, its urgent care facilities and medical practices unified under Sturdy Health

ATTLEBORO – Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro is rebranding. The hospital, its urgent care facilities and its 26 medical practices are being unified under the name of Sturdy Health.

This rebranding comes “in recognition of the organization’s broad and integrated capabilities as it expands its service to its communities with high-quality, compassionate care,” health system officials said.

“As we celebrate 110 years of providing exceptional care to our region, we are changing our name to Sturdy Health to tell our broader story,” said Sturdy Health CEO and President Aimee Brewer. “We want to highlight the full range of services we offer and our dedication to treating illness and preserving health within the communities we serve.”

Sturdy Memorial Hospital itself will keep its name in honor of its benefactors, James and Adah Sturdy and their daughter Ellen A. Winsor, and the hospital’s 110-year legacy, officials said.

Sturdy Health will have a new logo and new signage at its other multiple practices and locations in the coming month.

“We have evolved into a health system that cares for you during all ages and stages of life,” Brewer said. “From our emergency department, surgical services and maternity department with all private rooms, to the wide array of outpatient care in our primary and specialty care practices and urgent care center, we are able to provide exceptional care, exceptionally close to home.”

Sturdy Health has 26 practices throughout southeastern Massachusetts, including locations in Attleboro, Mansfield, North Attleborough, Norton, Plainville and Rehoboth. More than 300,000 patient care visits took place outside of its hospital walls last year, the hospital said.

Claudia Chiappa is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Chiappa@PBN.com.