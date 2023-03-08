Substitute teacher legislation passes Senate

PROVIDENCE – The Senate on Tuesday approved amended versions of legislation that would temporarily suspend the limit on the number of days retired public school teachers and administrators can substitute without losing post-retirement benefits.

Currently, retired educators can only work 90 days during an academic year with no penalty.

The initial House version sponsored by Rep. William O’Brien, D-North Providence, which passed on Feb. 16, sought to increase the cap to 120 days. Before Tuesday’s vote, the Senate made changes including nixing the 90-day cap entirely and mandating that school districts attest that they have been unable to find other qualified educators to fill open positions.

The legislation, unless extended by the General Assembly, would sunset on June 20, 2024.

- Advertisement -

Both bills will now go back to the House Finance Committee, according to Senate spokesperson Larry Berman, who added that House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi “hopes to have an agreement with the Senate in order to have the identical bill pass both chambers.”

A shortage of teachers has challenged school districts throughout the state in recent years, a crisis exasperated by the pandemic, according to supporters of the legislation.

Primary sponsor Sen. Bridget Valverde, D-North Kingstown, said she first became aware of the problem in her district. The biggest challenge there has been a shortage of administrators. One substitute administrator filling in as an assistant superintendent had reached their 90-day limit and had to stop, she said.

“Unless we can keep experienced, qualified educators in front of our classrooms, we won’t see good outcomes for our kids,” she said.

Valverde said removing the cap entirely is needed in part because the shortage of teachers and administrators is an issue that will not be solved in the near-term. The legislation is instead a “stopgap” measure to help districts get through the current academic year.

“We only have so many qualified professionals to go around,” she said. “Lifting this limit is really important to a lot of schools .”

Valverde acknowledged that cap or no cap, relying on substitutes to fill staffing gaps is not a permanent solution.

“We absolutely need to invest in our pipeline of educators across the state,” she said.

This could mean future legislation raising starting salaries, implementing college tuition reimbursement and student loan assistance programs, and increasing school funding for support staff.

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.