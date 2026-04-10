Summit panelists: R.I. trying to chip away at the many health care challenges

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FASTER ACTION: Dr. Ana Tuya Fulton, center, chief population health officer at Care New England Health System, says she’s thankful state leaders are working on longer-term solutions for its health care problems, but there needs to be some quick wins, too. Fulton is a panelist at Providence Business News’ Health Care Summit on April 2, along with state Sen. Pamela Lauria, a nurse practitioner, left, and Dr. Raj Hazarika, vice president and chief medical officer of commercial products at Harvard Pilgrim Health Care of New England Inc.  PBN PHOTO/MIKE SKORSKI
FASTER ACTION: Dr. Ana Tuya Fulton, center, chief population health officer at Care New England Health System, says she’s thankful state leaders are working on longer-term solutions for its health care problems, but there needs to be some quick wins, too. Fulton is a panelist at Providence Business News’ Health Care Summit on April 2, along with state Sen. Pamela Lauria, a nurse practitioner, left, and Dr. Raj Hazarika, vice president and chief medical officer of commercial products at Harvard Pilgrim Health Care of New England Inc.  PBN PHOTO/MIKE SKORSKI

When primary care nurse practitioner and state Sen. Pamela Lauria, D-Bristol, sees patients with urgent symptoms, she finds that a potential medical emergency isn’t always the patient’s greatest concern. In hospitals throughout the state, emergency rooms are often synonymous with long waits, over-burdened staff, patients spilling into hallways, and eventually, medical bills reflecting insurance that

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