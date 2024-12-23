Superior Court upholds city’s ban on bulk LPG storage

By
-
A R.I. SUPERIOR COURT JUDGE on Dec. 20 upheld the city’s ban on bulk storage of Liquid Propane Gas, which was challenged by ProvPort marine terminal operator Sea 3.

PROVIDENCE – An R.I. Superior Court judge has upheld the 2022 citywide ban on bulk storage of liquid propane gas. The decision on Dec. 20 upheld the 2022 citywide ban on bulk storage of liquid propane gas, ruling against ProvPort marine terminal operator Sea 3 Providence LLC, who had appealed the law alleging it was

