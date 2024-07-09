Suspects in national skimming conspiracy to appear before judge in R.I.

FOUR OF the six people charged in federal court for their roles in a conspiracy to install skimming devices on bank ATMs and in retail stores are scheduled to appear before a U.S. magistrate judge in Rhode Island Tuesday.
PROVIDENCE – Four foreign nationals are scheduled to appear before a U.S. magistrate judge in Rhode Island for their roles in a national skimming scheme that targeted banking and retail customers, U.S. Attorney for Rhode Island Zachary A. Cunha’s office announced Tuesday.  The four appearing in court over Tuesday and Wednesday are among six facing

