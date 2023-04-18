Sweetgreen opens first R.I. location in Cranston

CRANSTON – National restaurant chain Sweetgreen Inc. opened its first Rhode Island location on Tuesday.

The store, located at 111 Hillside Road in the Garden City Center will have pick-up, delivery and dine-in options, with space to house 19 indoor diners and a patio that can accommodate 16 people.

“We’re excited to be expanding our New England footprint and to provide the Cranston community with a new healthy and satisfying option,” said Jonathan Neman, co-founder and CEO of Sweetgreen. “We were drawn to Cranston because it’s an active, thriving community where we think Sweetgreen will flourish. We hope that our guests feel a deeper connection to real food every time they walk through our doors.”

Sweetgreen held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday morning, alongside Mayor Kenneth J. Hopkins and the Chamber of Commerce. The store is also donating a meal for every meal sold Tuesday to the Comprehensive Community Action Program, to help combat food insecurity.

The California-based fast-casual chain, which focuses on sustainable ingredients and is known for its salads and bowls, already has nearly 200 locations nationwide, including 21 in Massachusetts. The Cranston store is the first new state Sweetgreen is entering in 2023, the company said in a press release.

For its Rhode Island location, Sweetgreen is partnering with local farms in Massachusetts, including Twin Oaks Farm, Red Fire Farm, Maitland Mountain Farm and Tribe/Lakeview Farms, for its products.

The store will be open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

