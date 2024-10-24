‘Systemic failures’ in state takeover of Central Falls schools outlined in new report

By
-
A NEW REPORT released Thursday outlines
A NEW REPORT released Thursday outlines "systemic failures" of the state's 33-year takeover of the Central Falls School District.

CENTRAL FALLS – A new report released Thursday by Mayor Maria L. Rivera outlines multiple “systemic failures” within the city’s public school system that negatively impacted students since the state assumed control of the city’s schools more than three decades ago. And, among other long-term solutions to create a positive path forward, the report calls

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

How the Fastest Growing and Most ­Innovative Companies Utilize ­Technology for Their Success

As the Managing Director of RIHub, Rhode Island’s Innovation Hub, I have the privilege of…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR