‘Systemic failures’ in state takeover of Central Falls schools outlined in new report

CENTRAL FALLS – A new report released Thursday by Mayor Maria L. Rivera outlines multiple “systemic failures” within the city’s public school system that negatively impacted students since the state assumed control of the city’s schools more than three decades ago.
And, among other long-term solutions to create a positive path forward, the report calls for the schools to return to “locally accountable governance.”
The 136-page report
, titled “My Heart is Here: A Community-Centered System Analysis of the Central Falls School District,” was created as part of the city’s new office of education strategy that was formed last October
to perform a total analysis of the district in the hopes of improving overall education outcomes within the city. The report was produced from interviews, focus groups and listening sessions with more than 700 educators, students, families and community leaders over the past year.
“I believe in the potential of Central Falls because our students, teachers, and families are talented, determined and capable,” Rivera said in a statement. “Every child here deserves an education that opens doors, preparing them to stand alongside their suburban peers, and our teachers need the resources to make that vision real. This effort is about ensuring every child in Central Falls has the chance to thrive.”
Officials from the R.I. Department of Education and Gov. Daniel J. McKee’s office did not immediately respond Thursday to a request for comment from Providence Business News.
The report notes that students in the city’s school have ranked last the last two academic years among all school districts across Rhode Island in all subject areas on standardized exams.
According to the report, in 2023, city schools ranked last among all 36 traditional municipal and regional districts on standardized tests in math [4% proficient on RICAS and SAT], English Language Arts [8% proficient on RICAS and SAT], and science [7% proficient on NGSA], and near the bottom of all Rhode Island districts in all subject areas [No. 61 in ELA, No. 57 in math and No. 58 in science]. Also, among students who entered Central Falls High School as freshman in 2019, only 65% graduated, the lowest rate among all traditional municipal or regional districts, per the report.
The report also notes students and teachers in the district don’t have the very basic materials and support they need because of “inadequate, unpredictable funding and fiscal management issues.” The report notes that interviews with key actors involved in the development of the state funding formula in 2010 revealed that full funding of Central Falls “was an afterthought, left out of the initial funding formula,” even though the district was under direct state intervention at the time.
“In other words, leaders at RIDE, the R.I. General Assembly and the Governor’s office, who were developing a formula for funding all public schools, were not proactively considering the impact of the formula on the one district for which the state had complete fiscal oversight,” the report says. “This raises a question: Even with more local Latino representation on the City Council, in the Mayor’s office and on the board of trustees, was a lack of adequate representation for Central Falls in places of authority over the schools a reason that fiscal predictability and student achievement outcomes have not improved for Central Falls under the state takeover?”
The report also notes the schools have had “severe shortcomings” in resources and tailored programs for multilingual learners and students with special needs, leaving them without adequate support.
“As a mother of two autistic, non-verbal twins, I’ve fought for years to get them the services they deserve in Central Falls schools,” said Isabel Amado, a parent residing in the city, in a statement. “Despite my efforts, they’ve been denied the support they need to thrive. This isn’t just my fight – it’s every parent's fight. Our children deserve better, and we must hold the system accountable for failing them.”
Moving forward, the city says it will establish a community advisory board that will include local teachers, families, youth and community leaders, to lead reform, placing teachers, students and families “at the center of the decision-making process to build a shared vision for the district's future.” Part of the board’s charge will be to work with legislators, state and education officials to help return the schools to local control in a manner, the city says, “aligns with Central Falls’ financial capacity, creating a sustainable, innovative and effective governance model for the future.”
Along with the advisory board’s work, Rivera also said the city will collaborate with Ken Wong, the Walter and Leonore Annenberg Chair for Education Policy at Brown University, to explore different governance and sustainable funding models for the school system.
Other goals the city hopes to improve its schools include advocating for a transparent audit of MLL and special education services, creating a plan for sustainable funding and ensuring “strong” financial management of the schools, and holding engagement sessions with local stakeholders to hear all voices on the matter.
In an email to Providence Business News Thursday, RIDE spokesperson Victor Morente says the state is aware of the challenges the city schools have faced historically and have worked with multiple stakeholders to improve student achievement. He says RIDE has allocated substantial state funds to make historical enhancements to Calcutt Middle School and other schools through the Facility Equity Initiative, and the department supported plans for the new Central Falls High School, which is under construction.
RIDE, Morente said, also worked with the city to be part of a “collaborative process” to appoint new school board members this past spring and supported the launch of two SMART clinics. The clinics, according to the district’s website, are designed to identify and address the physical, behavioral, social, and emotional barriers to classroom success through the proactive delivery of integrative health services embedded in the school, creating an environment conducive to learning.
Gov. Daniel J. McKee’s office did not immediately respond Thursday to a request for comment from PBN.
(UPDATE: Comment from RIDE added in 14th and 15th paragraphs.)
