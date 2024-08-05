T.F. Green feeling effects of Hurricane Debby

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

WARWICK – Hurricane Debby’s landfall is impacting flights at Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport.

The airport experienced delays and cancellations of flights to and from Tampa and Orlando in Florida after Hurricane Debby made landfall in the Southeast Monday.

As of 4:45 p.m. Monday, 10 flights at T.F Green were canceled. This included three arrivals into T.F. Green from Orlando International Airport and one from Tampa International Airport. Three departures from T.F. Green to Orlando were also grounded.

More than 1,600 flights had been canceled nationwide, many of them to and from Florida airports, according to

FlightAware.com

. One out of every five flights scheduled to leave Orlando was canceled Monday. Nearly 30% of flights scheduled to depart Tampa were also canceled.

Tropical Storm Debby slammed Florida with catastrophic flooding and was blamed for at least four deaths, with Georgia and South Carolina next in line.

Record-setting rain was forecast to cause flash flooding in coastal Georgia and South Carolina, and into North Carolina, with up to 30 inches of rainfall in some areas, the National Hurricane Center said. Debby made landfall early Monday as a Category 1 hurricane over Florida's Gulf Coast.

T.F. Green airport officials are urging passengers to check with their airlines.

As of 4:45 p.m. Monday, 35 flights were delayed.

Material from The Associated Press was used in this report.