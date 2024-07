Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

CRANSTON – Taco Comfort Solutions is looking to upgrade its headquarters with a 98,000-square-foot manufacturing and warehousing facility. The Cranston-based heating, cooling and plumbing system manufacturer’s proposal earned preliminary plan approval from the city’s Development Plan Review Committee Wednesday. The project would be located directly next to Taco’s headquarters on just over 5 acres at

CRANSTON – Taco Comfort Solutions is looking to upgrade its headquarters with a 98,000-square-foot manufacturing and warehousing facility.

The Cranston-based heating, cooling and plumbing system manufacturer’s proposal earned preliminary plan approval from the city’s Development Plan Review Committee Wednesday.

The project would be located directly next to Taco’s headquarters on just over 5 acres at 35 Carlsbad St., according to the application. The project site is currently used for employee parking as well as truck and trailer storage, but Taco plans to build a new 97,860-square-foot facility where 16 employees would work across the company’s two shifts.

The project also includes parking lots, a loading and shipping dock, drainage system as well as water service, sewer and natural gas connections.

A representative for Taco did not immediately respond to PBN’s questions about the project.

The proposal comes as an expansion to Taco’s plan in Fall River got underway in September.

The project, which costs more than $20 million and will take 18 months to complete, would add 52,000-square feet to the 60,000-square foot plant in Fall River, according to a press release. This expansion will allow TACO’s Fall River plant to more than triple the tank sizes it can produce.

According to the press release, Taco manufactures ASME Section VIII pressure vessels that are used in commercial and industrial heating and cooling systems at the Fall River plant. Previously it was capable of producing vessels with capacities of 12,000 gallons, but this will jump to 40,000 gallons with the expansion.

In June, Taco also announced it will open a new manufacturing plant in the Czech Republic to help accommodate its growth in Europe. The new plant makes circulators for heating, cooling and solar systems and heat interface units for domestic hot water and hydronic circulation, according to a press release. Also, the new plant has a European distribution center that will help logistics, reduce lead times and the company’s carbon footprint.

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com