Taco’s Merchant among 30 honorees for PBN’s Business Women Awards program

PROVIDENCE – Cheryl Merchant, CEO of Taco Comfort Solutions, has been selected by Providence Business News as this year’s Career Achievement winner among local businesswomen, heading a group of 30 honorees in the 2022 Business Women Awards program.

The annual program recognizes leading women in various business, government and nonprofit sectors and their work for their respective organizations. Merchant and this year’s Outstanding Mentor, Tami Hughes, senior associate for DBVW Architects Inc, are among 18 industry leaders and women to watch, along with 12 achievement honorees, unveiled on Friday.

The honorees will be recognized May 25 in a lunchtime ceremony at noon at the Providence Marriott Downtown for their work in their respective organizations. Tickets for the event can be purchased on PBN.com. A special section highlighting each honoree will be published as part of PBN’s May 27-June 9 print edition.

Career Achievement: Cheryl Merchant

Merchant has close to 38 years of experience working in manufacturing that has taken her across the globe, including leading the Cranston-based manufacturer. She previously held leadership positions with General Motors, Ford Motor Co. and Lear Corp. Merchant served on multiple boards in the past, including on the Governor’s Workforce Board and Economic Develop Council, and she is an active member of The Rhode Island Manufacturers Association.

Outstanding Mentor: Tami Hughes

Hughes, in addition to her work with the Providence-based architectural firm, has been a leader within the ACE Rhode Island Mentor Program over the last 14 years. The program provides support, guidance, and hands-on learning opportunities to high school students who are interested in careers in the fields of architecture, engineering, and construction.

In addition to Merchant and Hughes, the other 2022 PBN Business Women award winners are:

Creative Services Industry Leader

Jennifer Canole, Trinity Repertory Company interim executive director and director of development

Creative Services Woman to Watch

Kimberly Fraser, International Game Technology PLC senior manager of global communications

Education Services Industry Leader

Katharine Hazard Flynn, University of Rhode Island Business Engagement Center and URI Foundation and Alumni Engagement Office of Corporate and Foundation Relations executive director

Education Services Woman to Watch

Christy Ashley, University of Rhode Island College of Business associate dean and professor of marketing

Financial Services Industry Leader

Terri Monjar, Bank of America Corp. senior relationship manager

Financial Services Woman to Watch

Julie Hencler, Falvey Insurance Group corporate controller

Government/Quasi-Government Industry Leader

Kara Lachapelle, R.I. Housing and Mortgage Finance Corp. chief financial officer

Government/Quasi-Government Woman to Watch

Chelsey Dumas Gibbs, Town of North Kingstown recreation director

Health Care Services Industry Leader

Mary Marran, Butler Hospital president and chief operating officer

Health Care Services Woman to Watch

Christina Pitney, Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island senior vice president of government programs

Professional Services Industry Leader

Theresa D’Orsi, Starkweather & Shepley Insurance Brokerage Inc. senior vice president

Professional Services Woman to Watch

Suzanne Morro, InsureMyTrip senior vice president

Social Services/Nonprofit Industry Leader

Katje Afonseca, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Rhode Island CEO

Social Services/Nonprofit Woman to Watch

Amy Chaunt, Boys & Girls Clubs of Pawtucket director of development and communications

Technical Services Industry Leader

Patricia Eno, Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport department head of sensors and sonar systems

Technical Services Woman to Watch

Nishita Roy-Pope, Dell Technologies director; Tribe Academy founder

The 2022 Achievement Honorees are (listed alphabetically):

Kris Bradner , Traverse Landscape Architects LLC principal

, Traverse Landscape Architects LLC principal Phyllis Cannava , Office Direct Cannava Design Ltd. president

, Office Direct Cannava Design Ltd. president Angela Craig , former Admiral Fitzroy Inn innkeeper

, former Admiral Fitzroy Inn innkeeper Jane Faust Dane , Stock Culinary Goods owner

, Stock Culinary Goods owner Jessica Kennedy , Beeline Loans Inc. cofounder and chief operating officer

, Beeline Loans Inc. cofounder and chief operating officer Claire King , Propel LLC founder and owner

, Propel LLC founder and owner Kathleen Moren , Healthy Babies, Happy Moms Inc. president

, Healthy Babies, Happy Moms Inc. president Diep Nguyen , Elite Title & Closing Services LLC managing member

, Elite Title & Closing Services LLC managing member Harmony Oschefski , The Bodhi Spa LLC co-owner

, The Bodhi Spa LLC co-owner Kimberly Pucci , Kimberly Pucci LLC owner and creative director

, Kimberly Pucci LLC owner and creative director Manya Rubinstein , Industrious Spirit Co. CEO

, Industrious Spirit Co. CEO Valerie Southern, Valerie J. Southern Transportation Consultant LLC owner (ret.)

Amgen Rhode Island and Starkweather & Shepley Insurance Brokerage Inc. are the partner sponsors for PBN’s 2021 Business Women Awards program.

