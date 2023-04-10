Taryn Sylvia promoted to director of nursing at Grace Barker Health

WARREN – Grace Barker Health, a skilled nursing, short-term rehabilitation, assisted living and adult day health provider located in Warren, has promoted Taryn Sylvia from assistant director of nursing to director of nursing.

As director of nursing, Sylvia will lead a team of 75 staff members at The Cove nursing home and The Willows assisted living community, assist with daily operations, communicate with family members and ensure policy compliance with the R.I. Department of Health and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. A member of the Rhode Island Healthcare Association and the New England Alliance for Better Long-Term Care, Sylvia joined Grace Barker Health when she was only 16 years old, helping out at The Cove.

Since then, she has earned a practical nurse license from Lincoln Technical Institute and a registered nurse license from the New England Institute of Technology. She is currently pursuing her Bachelor of Science degree in nursing at Salve Regina University.

Sylvia is succeeding Mary Beth Lescault, who recently retired.

