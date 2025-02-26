Tennis Hall of Fame names 11 new board members

NEWPORT – Eleven individuals were recently appointed to the International Tennis Hall of Fame & Museum’s board of governors, with three of them being named to the executive board.

The nonprofit hall of fame says the new members – among 81 total members, including 21 executive board members – represent various industries, including tennis, finance, food and hospitality, technology, stadium management and nonprofit.

Dan Swan, the hall of fame board chair, said in a statement the new members’ “diverse knowledge and dedication” to the organization’s philanthropic mission will help bring the hall of fame to “new heights.”

Tatiana Cancro, executive vice president of Jersey Mike’s Franchise Systems, was named to the hall of fame’s executive board. The hall of fame says Cancro serves on the Make-A-Wish Southern Florida board and supports youths through the United Tennis Association.

Another new executive board member is David Goulden, a past board member who has worked for more than 40 years in global technology. He recently was executive vice president and chief financial officer of Booking Goldings from 2018 through 2024, according to the hall of fame.

Alex Seaver, co-founder of Stadium Capital Management, also joins the hall of fame’s executive board. He has chaired and served on multiple tennis boards, the hall of fame said.

Also named to the hall of fame’s board of governors are:

Marcelo Bartholo , Ernst & Young LP Americas deputy managing principal and chief operating officer.

, Ernst & Young LP Americas deputy managing principal and chief operating officer. Eric Butorac , United States Tennis Association senior director of player relations and business development.

, United States Tennis Association senior director of player relations and business development. Jim Citrin , Spencer Stuart CEO.

, Spencer Stuart CEO. Madeleine Durkin , Gilbane Family Foundation board chairperson.

, Gilbane Family Foundation board chairperson. Carolyn Ryan Healey , RFF Foundation director.

, RFF Foundation director. Katie Hazlett Schmidt , Williamstown + Atlanta Art Conservation Center president.

, Williamstown + Atlanta Art Conservation Center president. Lynn Serpico , former Aon global chief client experience officer.

, former Aon global chief client experience officer. Sheila Ohlsson Walker, independent sports psychologist and mentor.

