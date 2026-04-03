The Allied Group to lay off 154 workers; firm alleges insufficient notice

CUMBERLAND – Life sciences fulfillment company The Allied Group LLC will lay off 154 workers in one of its three Rhode Island facilities, according to a noticed filed with the R.I. Department of Labor & Training. The state DLT received the company’s Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act notice on March 31, according to the

CUMBERLAND – Life sciences fulfillment company The Allied Group LLC will lay off 154 workers in one of its three Rhode Island facilities, according to a noticed filed with the R.I. Department of Labor & Training. The state DLT received the company's Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act notice on March 31, according to the department's database. The federal WARN Act requires businesses with at least 100 full-time employees to file a notice if they lay off 50 or more people at a single location, or if they reduce employees' hours by at least 50% over a six month period. Strauss Borrelli PLLC, a Chicago class action law firm, announced on Tuesday that it is investigating The Allied Group for allegedly failing to provide employees with at least 60 days notice of layoffs, as required under WARN regulations. As a result, the firm says, impacted employees at the Cumberland fulfillment center could be entitled to 60 days of severance pay and benefits. The Allied Group and its parent company, West Haven, Conn.-based BioTouch, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday.

Samuel Aboh, a spokesperson for the R.I. DLT, said that the department is not currently aware of any compliance issues, noting that The Allied Group's notice "appears to be within the appropriate timeline based on the Department of Labor and Training’s current understanding." But DLT does not enforce WARN requirements under federal law, Aboh noted.

"We simply receive and post WARN notices," Aboh said, adding that WARN "primarily provides a private right of action, allowing potentially affected workers to seek remedies in court if they believe their rights were violated."

The DLT is "proactively supporting affected employees," Aboh continued. "We are coordinating with the employer to provide rapid response services, including assistance with unemployment insurance, resume preparation, and connections to training and new employment opportunities."

The company, which is headquartered in Cranston, also has a production facility in Providence. On its LinkedIn page, the business reports having 201-500 employees. The company supplies life science and biotech companies with resources such as diagnostic kitting solutions, genetic tests, DNA and RNA tests used for cancer screening, and other diagnostic tests. But The Allied Group, founded in Providence in 1946 as Allied Printing, went through various transformations over the years, PBN reported in 2006. After launching as a printing business, it went on to add services such as promotional products, mailing, fulfillment services, and internet solutions. Today, it bills itself as a one-stop document and information management company. BioTouch, which has offices throughout the U.S. and a location in Ireland, acquired The Allied Group in 2022, according to BioTouch's website. BioTouch describes itself as a healthcare logistics and supply chain solutions company serving an international clientele. (UPDATE: Comments from DLT added in 7th, 8th and 9th paragraphs.) Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.