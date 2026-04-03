The Allied Group to lay off 154 workers; firm alleges insufficient notice

Updated at 3:09 p.m.

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THE ALLIED GROUP LLC will lay off 154 workers at its Cumberland fulfillment facility, according to a WARN noticed filed with the R.I. Department of Labor & Training. / COURTESY THE ALLIED GROUP

CUMBERLAND – Life sciences fulfillment company The Allied Group LLC will lay off 154 workers in one of its three Rhode Island facilities, according to a noticed filed with the R.I. Department of Labor & Training. The state DLT received the company’s Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act notice on March 31, according to the

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