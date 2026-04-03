The Allied Group to lay off 154 workers; firm alleges insufficient notice
Updated at 3:09 p.m.
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Updated at 3:09 p.m.
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Samuel Aboh, a spokesperson for the R.I. DLT, said that the department is not currently aware of any compliance issues, noting that The Allied Group's notice "appears to be within the appropriate timeline based on the Department of Labor and Training’s current understanding." But DLT does not enforce WARN requirements under federal law, Aboh noted.
The DLT is "proactively supporting affected employees," Aboh continued. "We are coordinating with the employer to provide rapid response services, including assistance with unemployment insurance, resume preparation, and connections to training and new employment opportunities."The company, which is headquartered in Cranston, also has a production facility in Providence. On its LinkedIn page, the business reports having 201-500 employees. The company supplies life science and biotech companies with resources such as diagnostic kitting solutions, genetic tests, DNA and RNA tests used for cancer screening, and other diagnostic tests. But The Allied Group, founded in Providence in 1946 as Allied Printing, went through various transformations over the years, PBN reported in 2006. After launching as a printing business, it went on to add services such as promotional products, mailing, fulfillment services, and internet solutions. Today, it bills itself as a one-stop document and information management company. BioTouch, which has offices throughout the U.S. and a location in Ireland, acquired The Allied Group in 2022, according to BioTouch's website. BioTouch describes itself as a healthcare logistics and supply chain solutions company serving an international clientele. (UPDATE: Comments from DLT added in 7th, 8th and 9th paragraphs.) Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.