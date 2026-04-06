The Miriam Hospital celebrates 100 years of care

PROVIDENCE – Hospital leadership, staff and municipal officials gathered late last month to commemorate the 100th anniversary of The Miriam Hospital.

The celebratory event, which took place on March 26, included clinicians and leaders from Brown University Health, which operates the hospital, as well as Providence Mayor Brett P. Smiley and Pawtucket Mayor Donald R. Grebien.

“This milestone belongs to our staff, past, present and future, whose dedication, compassion and expertise have defined The Miriam Hospital for 100 years,” said Maria Ducharme, president of the hospital, chief quality executive of Brown University Health and an advanced practice nurse.

“Every day, our teams demonstrate what it means to provide exceptional, patient-centered care,” Ducharme continued. “Because of them, we have earned the trust of our community and built a legacy we are incredibly proud of. As we look ahead, their commitment will carry us into the next century of excellence.”

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In 1926, a small group of women founded The Miriam Hospital as Rhode Island’s first hospital dedicated to caring for the Jewish community.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.