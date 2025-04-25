The power of listening

As I approach my one-year anniversary as executive director of The Pawtucket Foundation, one lesson stands supreme: the transformative power of truly listening. The foundation is a membership organization of businesses and community-based groups dedicated to economic development, placemaking and connectivity in Pawtucket. Our work spans a wide range of stakeholders – local and state government, the business community, education and nonprofits – each with unique perspectives and strategic priorities. Listening with intention and absent judgment is essential to building trust, finding common ground and creating a space where others feel heard. Pawtucket has long been characterized for its resilience, innovation and ambition – from its origins as the cradle of the American Industrial Revolution to today’s vibrant, diverse community. Now, we stand at a pivotal moment – one calling for bold ideas, effective partnerships and collective action to reimagine our city. But we cannot realize this vision without truly listening to one another. Authentic dialogue is the basis upon which to build a prosperous, sustainable and livable Pawtucket. I concede that truly listening does not come easy to most. I’ve struggled to slow down and genuinely grasp what others are saying, not just listening to their words. It’s a skill I continue to develop – because I know that effective leadership and the fortune of our city requires it. As we look ahead, our success is dependent on our ability to build trust and collaborate productively. The future of Pawtucket’s transformation requires all of us to listen. #ReimaginePawtucket #PawtucketProud #LISTEN!