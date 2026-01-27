TOPICS
Drake Patten, who led The Steel Yard through the 2008 recession, is the nonprofit’s new interim leader, Coogan said in his message.
"The board must now take decisive action to stabilize the organization and chart a responsible path forward," Coogan wrote. "This is a critical moment. The decisions made in the coming weeks will determine how The Steel Yard can move forward and continue serving the community."
Patten will work with staff and the board to evaluate the organization’s financial position and chart a path forward.
"I'm delighted to be back," Patten said Tuesday.
The nonprofit occupies a former brownfield site in Providence’s Valley District and has trained thousands of students over its history, contributing to the neighborhood’s cultural revitalization.
Coogan urged community members to remain engaged and supportive as the organization navigates its next chapter.
The Steel Yard is a 25-year-old nonprofit that is known for teaching blacksmithing, welding, and other industrial arts, as well as creating public artworks and hosting events such as the annual Iron Pour.Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.