The Steel Yard parts with longtime executive director amid financial challenges

By
-
HOWIE SNEIDER Has stepped down as executive director of the The Steel Yard. / COURTESY THE STEEL YARD

PROVIDENCE – The Steel Yard has parted ways with its longtime executive director, Howie Sneider, and is now facing significant financial challenges, board Chairman Jay Coogan wrote in a message to supporters Tuesday. Drake Patten, who led The Steel Yard through the 2008 recession, is the nonprofit’s new interim leader, Coogan said in his message.

