The Steel Yard struggles but will continue on, says interim director

PROVIDENCE – Facing structural financial issues, The Steel Yard plans to follow a path that “reflects our founding as a scrappy community of artists with big ideas in the middle of an under resourced, environmentally contaminated district," interim director Drake Patten announced in a statement Thursday.
Patten, who replaced Howie Senider in January as the leader
of the 25-year-old industrial arts nonprofit, wrote the organization is taking a number of short-term cost saving measures. The most drastic of which is staff working in alternating furlough weeks.
While the possibility of the The Steel Yard closing was raised, new classes and residency applications deadlines were still announced.
“The overall response has been immediate, meaningful, and genuine,” wrote Patten. “In every conversation, we have heard that The Steel Yard is too important to our community to go away.”
Donors have provided bridge support and debt-retirement funds and current programs operating that are mostly self-sustaining or almost fully funded by foundation partners, Patten wrote, with instructors even gifting some of their own time.
Patten conveyed a theme of hope as well as adversity in the statement but said that there will be “major changes and restructuring in the near future.”
The Steel Yard is known for teaching skills such as blacksmithing and welding as well as creating public artworks and hosting events such as the annual Iron Pour.
The nonprofit occupies a former brownfield site in Providence’s Valley District and has trained thousands of students over its history, contributing to the neighborhood’s cultural revitalization.
“My own experience in mission driven work over the past 40 years has taught me that when an organization is meeting its mission and has the support of its community, there is always an answer to adversity,” Patten said. “If the work is genuine and you have built a strong foundation, there is always a way forward.”
