Theater, arts scenes in R.I. show signs of life

Whoever coined the phrase “the show must go on” was not referring to the health and economic meltdown caused by the new ­coronavirus.

Yet amid shuttered venues, canceled shows and abruptly halted revenue streams, many among the Rhode Island arts community have found unique and creative ways to continue their work.

Some, such as The Wilbury Theatre Group, have gone virtual – streaming performances, staged readings and regularly scheduled classes through Zoom, YouTube and Facebook.

“The idea of just going dark indefinitely was really frightening for us,” said Josh Short, founder and artistic director for the Providence theater.

Since launching streamed performances a few weeks ago, Short characterized the community response as extremely positive – both in the number of viewers tuning in, as well as donations to offset the $40,000 hit to the theater’s annual budget through ticketed performances that have now been canceled or transitioned to free streaming.

With close to $10,000 donated in the first week, Short was optimistic the small, independent theater would survive the prolonged economic downturn while still paying its three administrative staff and 24 artists.

The adoption of virtual art gallery tours by Gallery Night Providence Inc. has seen similar success, according to coordinator Alyssa Ann Heller, who reported high numbers of viewers and new donations after the nonprofit’s inaugural virtual gallery tour in March. Heller said future gallery nights might prove challenging as small galleries and those associated with schools close their doors, though she had plans to use April’s event to showcase public art in Providence.

She worried about the long-term survival of such small galleries and their artists, as well as financial losses for Gallery Night as an organization, which subsists on a combination of grant money, member gallery dues and donations. At the same time, Heller felt uncertain about asking for donations to Gallery Night if it meant taking away dollars from groups that offer critical services such as food and shelter.

While the federal stimulus package does include unemployment provisions for self-employed workers, the gig-to-gig work of many independent actors, artists and musicians makes the arts community particularly vulnerable during this crisis, said Randall Rosenbaum, president of the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts. Additionally, many performers have day jobs in the service industry, which has also suffered under COVID-19.

Catia, a Providence-based actor known in the theater community by only her first name, was hit with a one-two punch of losing her day job at Friskie Fries LLC in Providence, and the indefinite suspension of all upcoming shows at Pawtucket-based Burbage Theatre Co., including “The Vibrator Play” in which she had a role.

“Heartbreaking” was how Catia described the suspension of the show. While she planned to use her now-ample free time to explore other creative interests, including photography and writing a play of her own, she worried about her financial future if those projects don’t “come through.”

Like Catia, the roughly 100 artists on payroll at Trinity Repertory Company found their current and upcoming performances canceled, though the Providence theater plans to continue paying its artists and staff for the rest of the season, according to Tom Parrish, managing director.

Trinity was among the first to cancel its season after Providence Mayor Jorge O. Elorza put a halt on entertainment licenses in March, refunding 19,000 tickets, Parrish said.

Parrish explained the decision as reflective of the company’s mission to protect the health and welfare of its community, artists, students and audience members.

“It meant we didn’t have to keep contingency planning any more and could focus on getting our next season going,” Parrish said.

The Washington Street theater going dark in combination with canceled or postponed shows at the nearby Providence Performing Arts Center caused a ripple effect, including nearby Trinity Brewhouse’s announcement of employee layoffs, which speaks to the economic impact of the arts, Rosenbaum said.

“When you try to see a show in Providence, it’s hard to find a place to park, to get a table at a restaurant – all of these businesses are dependent on a vibrant arts community,” he said.

The latest report from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Economic Analysis based on 2017 data showed that the arts community contributed nearly $2 billion to Rhode Island’s economy, accounting for 3% each of total employment and compensation.

And then there’s the intangible impact of the social gatherings and cultural exposure through the arts.

“Arts add depth and meaning to life in our state,” Rosenbaum said. “They provide an opportunity for people to transcend the things they have to do to make a living.”

The silver lining of the sudden disappearance of live arts shows and performances is a renewed appreciation for their value.

“We gather people together for a shared experience, and when we can’t have that anymore, we realize how much we value it,” Short said. “We certainly won’t take that for granted anymore.”

