Thousands of R.I. residents remain without power Tuesday

PROVIDENCE – Thousands of Rhode Island Energy customers are still without power Tuesday after a historic blizzard on Monday dropped record amounts of snow across the state accompanied by high winds.
As of 1:15 p.m. 12,831 residents remained in the dark. Rhode Island Energy said in a press release 50,000 customers were affected by the storm.
The utility company expects to pare that figure down to less than 10,000 by the end of the day, Rhode Island Energy President J. Gregory Cornett said during Tuesday's press event
at the R.I. Emergency Management Agency headquarters in Cranston.
Starting Sunday night, Winter Storm Hernando brought record-breaking snowfall to Rhode Island Monday, with cities and towns recording more than 30 inches of accumulation. Rhode Island T.F. Green international Airport in Warwick led the state in snow depth, reporting 38 inches and blowing away a previous record set by the "Blizzard of '78" by almost 10 inches.
The storm, which people already refer to as the "Blizzard of '26," also brought strong winds that peaked at 60–70 miles per hour along the state’s coastline and on Block Island. These gusts combined with wet, heavy snow caused downed trees and branches, further contributing to outages.
Rhode Island Energy has deployed more than 400 crews and 1,400 workers in a restoration effort that Cornett described as
"painstaking and challenging." The utility company has also partnered with other regional restoration services.
Providence, the West Bay and the eastern communities along the South Coast have the most remaining outages as of Tuesday afternoon, according to a Rhode Island Energy outage map.
"Winter Storm Hernando caused widespread damage and challenging restoration conditions across the state, and our crews are in the field since assessing impacts and restoring service where it is safe to do so,” Kathy Castro, Rhode Island Energy's vice president of electric operations, said in a statement.
"We’ve brought in additional resources from across the region, and we’ll continue working around the clock until every customer is restored," Castro continued.
Rhode Islanders join a total of 350,000 customers who remained without power in the Northeast as of Tuesday morning, according to the Associated Press and Poweroutage.com data. At the height of the storm, that figure climbed above 600,000, with Massachusetts taking the brunt of that impact. Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard and other coastal communities in particular suffered the most damage, Eversource Energy told The Associated Press.
Residents can track their real-time outage status via Rhode Island Energy’s online outage map
and sign up for alerts on estimated restoration times.
