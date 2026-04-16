Thrive Behavioral Health alleges misconduct by state health office

By
-
THRIVE BEHAVIORAL HEALTH has raised concerns of misconduct by the R.I. Office of Health and Human Services with state leaders. In January, the office alleged that Thrive had engaged in $1.3 million in fraudulent billing practices. / PBN FILE PHOTO/NICOLE DOTZENROD

PROVIDENCE – Thrive Behavioral Health, which faces accusations of $1.3 million in fraudulent billing, this week alleged that the R.I. Office of Health and Human Services is wrongly subjecting the organization to inconsistent regulatory practices. In January, the EOHHS said that an audit had found that Thrive had improperly billed more than 9,000 claims to

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Safeguarding the Procurement Process: Oversight, Controls, and Internal Audit’s Impact

Vendor management and procurement integrity are among the most critical and vulnerable functions within the…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display