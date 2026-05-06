Thrive Behavioral Health facility at risk of closure after federal change cuts off funding source

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A MEMBER works at Thrive Behavioral Health's Hillsgrove House, the only "clubhouse" model rehabilitation facility in Rhode Island. The center recently lost its primary funding source due to a federal administrative change, said Thrive CEO and President Dawn Allen, putting the facility's future in jeopardy. / COURTESY THRIVE BEHAVIORAL HEALTH

WARWICK – The future of a Thrive Behavioral Health facility that offers the state’s only “clubhouse” rehabilitation model is in jeopardy after federal changes have left the center without a funding stream. The nonprofit’s Hillsgrove House lost its usual financial source when the U.S. Executive Office of Health and Human Services implemented a change that

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