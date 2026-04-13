Thrive Behavioral Health highlights legislative priorities at annual breakfast event

WARWICK – Thrive Behavioral Health’s legislative breakfast this year focused on Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics, a strengthened behavioral health workforce, and continuing investments in crisis response systems as key priorities.

The annual event brought elected officials, Thrive leaders and community partners together last Friday morning at Thrive’s headquarters.

“We are seeing firsthand how coordinated, community-based care is transforming lives, helping people stay stable, recover and remain connected to their communities,” said Dawn Allen, CEO and president of Thrive.

“But sustaining this progress requires continued investment in the systems that make it possible,” Allen continued, “from workforce support to crisis response,” such as the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, “and Medicaid funding.”

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The event also emphasized a need for access to CCBHCs, which are state-certified behavioral health clinics that offer behavioral health services to all, regardless of ability to pay.

The event also recognized state Sen. Jake Bissaillon, D-Providence, and state Rep. David Bennett, D-Cranston, as Thrive’s 2026 Legislators of the Year. Thrive awards the designation to honor leadership and commitment to improving behavioral health initiatives throughout Rhode Island.

“Today’s conversation reinforces that behavioral health isn’t optional – it’s an essential part of our health care system,” said Jennifer Wheelehon, board chair of Thrive Behavioral Health. “Continued collaboration with our elected leaders is critical to meeting the needs of Rhode Islanders.”

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.