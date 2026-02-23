Thundermist Health Center joins Community Care Cooperative

WARWICK – Thundermist Health Center recently joined the Community Care Cooperative, also known as C3, which is a nonprofit accountable care organization that supports federally qualified health care centers in improving community health outcomes and expenses.

Thundermist was one of 10 such health centers nationwide to join Massachusetts-based C3 in its most recent expansion, which the cooperative announced earlier this month. The group focuses its efforts on Medicaid and Medicare beneficiaries.

“Joining forces with C3 allows us to strengthen our ability to deliver high-quality, affordable care to our patients while participating in innovative, value-based programs,” Thundermist CEO and President Chuck Jones said in a statement. “We look forward to collaborating with C3 to improve outcomes for the communities we serve.”

C3 provides a scalable model that includes services such as consulting, value-based contracting, pharmacy assistance, practice transformation, technology solutions and other shared services.

The cooperative manages care for 240,000 Medicaid and Medicare beneficiaries in value-based arrangements, C3 said in its announcement, and has earned more than $152 million in shared savings since 2018.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.