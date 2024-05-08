Tides to take over St. Mary’s Home for Children

By
-
MONTHS AFTER details of the R.I. Office of the Child Advocate’s scathing report were released, St. Mary’s Home for Children will be managed by Tides Family Services.

PROVIDENCE – Months after details of the R.I. Office of the Child Advocate’s scathing report were released, St. Mary’s Home for Children will be managed by Tides Family Services. The Board of Tide Family Services announced Wednesday it voted to accept an offer from the St. Mary’s board of directors to assume day-to-day management of

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR