Tiverton property sells for $1.2M in town’s biggest vacant land deal since 2016

TIVERTON– A 12-acre property that includes two buildable lots was recently bought in the most expensive transfer of vacant land in the town since 2016, according to Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, the real estate firm that represented the seller.

The vacant property with views of the ocean at 0 High Hill Road was sold for $1.2 million.

Mott & Chace described the expansive property as land with “endless possibilities,” although it’s unclear how the new owners plan to use the property. Cherry Arnold, the Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty sales agent who represented the seller, called the property “one of the last great Tiverton coastal land offerings of its kind.”

The two lots in Tiverton were sold by Richard K. St. Aubin and Eileen O’Brien, trustees of the Preservation Trust of Richard K. St. Aubin and Eileen O’Brien, of Little Compton, according to copies of the warranty deeds. Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty represented the buyer in the deal.

The vacant coastal property was bought by Christian Ladds, of Providence, according to the deeds, which are public records.

Ladds is the principal of LLB Architects, an architectural firm that is based in Pawtucket, which was formerly known as Lerner Ladds Bartel.

Ladds said he doesn’t have any immediate plans for the property but does not want to pursue a major development there, preferring to preserve the natural landscape. Ladds said farming is now taking place on the property, and that he has ruled out a multifamily development there.

“My main interest is to minimize the development on that property,” Ladds said. “I’m interested in the conservation aspects of it. I really want to preserve the natural aspects of that property. I don’t have any immediate plans. Right now, it’s still being farmed, and I like that. In any case, it won’t be a big development of any sort.”

