TO THE RESCUE? Centurion’s effort to save 2 safety-net hospital just getting started

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THE ­RESPONDERS:  Jeffrey Liebman, left, CEO of CharterCARE Health of Rhode ­Island, and Ben Mingle, chairman and CEO of The Centurion Foundation, are leading the effort to revive Roger Williams Medical Center in Providence and Our Lady of Fatima Hospital in North Providence.  PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
THE ­RESPONDERS:  Jeffrey Liebman, left, CEO of CharterCARE Health of Rhode ­Island, and Ben Mingle, chairman and CEO of The Centurion Foundation, are leading the effort to revive Roger Williams Medical Center in Providence and Our Lady of Fatima Hospital in North Providence.  PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO

As a nurse of three years in Roger Williams Medical ­Center’s Blood and Marrow Transplant Program, Joanna Sanzone has supported patients facing harrowing diagnoses and critical procedures. But in early 2025, Sanzone found herself trying to reassure patients through yet another upheaval: the possibility that the unit, which is the only one of its kind

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