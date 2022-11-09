Toray Supports Amenity Aid and Helps Provide Hygiene Supplies to Rhode Islanders

North Kingstown, Rhode Island (November 9, 2022)—Hygiene poverty—the inability of an individual to secure basic hygiene products—is a significant concern that affects the finances, health, and well-being of Rhode Island residents who struggle economically. To help address the problem, Toray Plastics (America), Inc., recently made a financial contribution to Amenity Aid Rhode Island, which serves vulnerable populations by improving access to essential hygiene items. Toray’s donation focused on helping Rhode Islanders and enabled Amenity Aid to purchase period products in bulk at a significant discount. The supplies were brought to Toray’s headquarters, where employees gathered on November 2 at a “period packing” event and bundled the products for Amenity Aid’s partners—people in need and nonprofit organizations that serve those populations.

“We are very grateful to Amenity Aid for the important work it is doing to help solve this problem,” says Christopher Roy, President of Toray. “My thanks also go to the Toray employees who volunteered to bundle goods for Rhode Island residents.”

Toray Plastics (America), Inc., is a leading manufacturer of polyester, polypropylene, and metallized films and polypropylene and polyethylene foams. Toray Plastics (America) is a subsidiary of the Toray Group.

