PROVIDENCE – Melissa Travis is the new executive director of the Rhode Island Manufacturers Association.

R.I. Secretary of Commerce Stefan Pryor publicly announced Travis' appointment Thursday during Providence Business News' 2026 Economic Trends Summit at the Providence Marriott.

RIMA spokesperson Dawn Arpin confirmed with PBN Friday that Travis had already started her new role. Travis was the first woman appointed to the RIMA board of directors in 2017.

Travis previously served as president of the Rhode Island Society of Certified Public Accountants, one of the state’s largest professional associations, from 2019 to March 2025, according to her LinkedIn page.

Prior to that, she was director of commercial sales at HealthSource RI for Employers, where she focused on business development and small‑business services. Travis has also served on the board of the Rhode Island Business Coalition.

Travis succeeds David M. Chenevert, who announced in November would be stepping down after leading RIMA for 14 years. Chenevert stayed on until Travis formally took over as executive director.

During Chenevert’s tenure, RIMA expanded advocacy efforts for the state’s manufacturing sector, launched workforce development initiatives, and strengthened membership engagement across Rhode Island.

The Rhode Island Manufacturers Association was established in 1998 and serves as the unified voice for the state’s roughly 1,600 manufacturing companies, advocating at the local, state and federal levels on behalf of its members.

Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.