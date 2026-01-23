Travis named executive director of Rhode Island Manufacturers Association

By
-
MELISSA TRAVIS has been named executive director of the R.I. Manufacturers Association, Commerce Secretary Stefan Pryor announced Thursday. / PBN FILE PHOTO/RUPERT WHITELEY

PROVIDENCE – Melissa Travis is the new executive director of the Rhode Island Manufacturers Association. R.I. Secretary of Commerce Stefan Pryor publicly announced Travis’ appointment Thursday during Providence Business News’ 2026 Economic Trends Summit at the Providence Marriott. RIMA spokesperson Dawn Arpin confirmed with PBN Friday that Travis had already started her new role. Travis

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Facing the Holidays with a Cancer Diagnosis

The holidays are often painted as a time of joy, tradition, and togetherness. But for…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR