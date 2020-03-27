Trinity Rep raises $60K for R.I. Food Bank

RAISING DOUGH: Trinity Repertory Company raised $60,445 for the Rhode Island Community Food Bank from audiences that attended the company’s stage play “A Christmas Carol.” It was the second-highest amount raised in the 13 years that donations have been requested. From left, Trinity Repertory Executive Director Tom Parrish, Rhode Island Community Food Bank CEO Andrew Schiff and Trinity Repertory Artistic Director Curt Columbus gather at the food bank on Feb. 6 to celebrate the raising of the funds. Since 2006, the tradition has been a part of the theater’s commitment to the Rhode Island community and a reminder to bring the Dickens’ spirit into their lives. More than 38,000 audience members attended this year’s 42nd annual production, the second-highest-grossing production in all of Trinity Rep’s 56-year history. This year’s collection brings the total raised by Trinity Repertory Company over the past 13 years to more than $667,500.

