Registration Deadline is Feb 14, 2025. Due to the nature of this program, no extensions can be granted.

Who is your Health Care Hero? Nominations close on February 12th.

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – A Rhode Island lawyer has been nominated to lead the federal agency responsible for ensuring the safe transportation of hazardous materials around the country. President Donald J. Trump on Feb. 3 tapped Paul Roberti to serve as administrator of the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration. Roberti previously served as the agency’s attorney

PROVIDENCE

– A Rhode Island lawyer has been nominated to lead the federal agency responsible for ensuring the safe transportation of hazardous materials around the country.

President Donald J. Trump on Feb. 3 tapped Paul Roberti to serve as administrator of the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration.

Roberti previously served as the agency’s attorney during Trump’s first term.

The PHMSA is a branch of the U.S. Department of Transportation. Created in 2004, the agency is responsible for the

safe, reliable, and environmentally sound transportation of energy and other hazardous materials.

Roberti will now face a confirmation vote in the Senate.

Roberti currently serves as the

chief economic and policy advisor at the R.I. Division of Public Utilities and Carriers. He has held numerous roles in government and private sectors for over his 30-year career including chief counsel at the PHMSA; commissioner at the R.I. Public Utilities Commission; and led the regulator division at the R.I. Office of Attorney General

Roberti is a cum laude graduate of Suffolk University School of Law and has been

admitted to practice law in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Florida, the U.S. Court of Appeals, and the U.S. Supreme Court.