PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island is the 24th-best state in the nation, up two spots from last year, according to U.S. World & News Report.

The study released Tuesday

evaluated all 50 states to capture how each best serves its citizens across a range of categories, including health care, education, economy, infrastructure, opportunity, fiscal stability, crime and corrections and natural environment. Researchers looked at more than 71 metrics across eight categories and tens of thousands of data points to measure how well U.S. states are performing for their residents.

Data shows Rhode Island ranks fourth in the nation for health care, sixth for crime and corrections, eighth for natural environment, 24

th

for opportunity, 38

th

for education and 45

th

for both fiscal stability and infrastructure.

Utah is ranked the best state in the nation, after achieving Top 20 results in seven of eight categories. That state ranks first for fiscal stability, third for infrastructure, fourth for education, seventh for crime and conditions, 14

th

for health care, 19

th

for opportunity and 48

th

for natural environment.

New Hampshire is the second-best state in the nation, according to the report, followed by Idaho, Minnesota and Nebraska.

Massachusetts, which is ninth overall, ranks second in the nation for health care. The Bay State also ranks third for natural environment, fifth for both crime and corrections, 11

th

for economy, 36

th

for fiscal stability, 39

th

for infrastructure and 41

st

for opportunity.

Among the rest of New England, Vermont ranks seventh overall, Connecticut is15th and Maine is 27th.

Louisiana is ranked last at 50

th

for the second straight year. That state ranks 44

th

for health care, 46

th

for education, fiscal stability and opportunity, 48

th

for infrastructure, 49

th

for natural environment and 50

th

for both crime and corrections and economy.