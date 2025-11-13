U.S. News ranks 6 R.I. nursing homes top in nation

Network with the region’s most-influential business leaders. Get the data you need to propel your company into the new year.

PROVIDENCE – Six nursing homes in Rhode Island are among the best in the nation, according to U.S. News & World Report. The global authority in health care rankings and consumer advice evaluated nearly 15,000 U.S. nursing homes that offer either short- or long-term care for its 2026 rankings. Fewer than 19% of the U.S. nursing homes

The global authority in health care rankings and consumer advice evaluated nearly 15,000 U.S. nursing homes that offer either short- or long-term care for its 2026 rankings. Fewer than 19% of the U.S. nursing homes evaluated earned a high-performing ranking in short-term rehabilitation, long-term care, or both.

Each nursing home’s performance was scored using a variety of quality measures obtained from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The ratings also factored in resident care, safety, outcomes and other aspects of quality, including data on nurse staffing levels, consistency and retention, as well as use of antipsychotic drugs and success in preventing emergency room visits.

Each nursing home that was rated in short-term rehabilitation, long-term care, or both received an overall rating based on a five-point scale that averages the short- and long-term scores, weighing each equally, in which High Performing received a value of 5, Average received a value of 3 and Below Average received a value of 1.

Of the 74 nursing homes and skilled nursing facilities in Rhode Island, these six earned five out of five stars:

Bethany Home of Rhode Island in Providence, high performing for short-term rehab.

Briarcliffe Manor in Johnston , high performing for short-term rehab and long-term care.

Cherry Hill Manor in Johnston, high performing for short-term rehab and long-term care.

Roberts Health Centre in North Kingstown, high performing for short-term rehab and long-term care.

Tockwotton on the Waterfront in East Providence, high performing for short-term rehab and long-term care.

Warren Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation, high performing for short-term rehab.

Four Rhode Island nursing homes earned four out of five stars:

Elderwood Scallop Shell at Wakefield in South Kingstown, high performing for long-term care.

Kent Regency Center, high performing for short-term rehab.

The Cedars – Cranston, high performing for long-term care.

The John Clarke Retirement Center in Middletown, high performing for long-term care.

Boston was the second-best metro area for nursing homes in the nation behind Baltimore. No nursing homes in Bristol County, Mass., earned high-performing honors.

Other national findings in the report included: