PROVIDENCE – Seven nursing homes in Rhode Island are among the best in the nation, according to U.S. News and World Report.

The global authority in health care rankings and consumer advice evaluated nearly 15,000 U.S. nursing homes that offer either short- or long-term care.

Each nursing home’s performance was scored using a variety of quality measures obtained from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The ratings also factored in resident care, safety, outcomes and other aspects of quality, including data on nurse staffing levels, consistency and retention, as well as use of antipsychotic drugs and success in preventing emergency room visits.

Each nursing home that was rated in short-term rehabilitation, long-term care or both, received an overall rating that was based on a 5-point scale that averages the short- and long-term scores, weighing each equally, in which High Performing received a value of 5, Average received a value of 3 and Below Average received a value of 1.

74 nursing homes and skilled nursing facilities in Rhode Island, these seven earned a 5 out of 5 overall ranking:

Briarcliffe Manor in Johnston, high performing for short-term rehab and long-term care.

Cherry Hill Manor in Johnston, high performing for short-term rehab and long-term care.

Grandview Center in Cumberland, high performing for short-term rehab.

Hattie Ide Chaffee Home in East Providence, high performing for short-term rehab and long-term care.

Linn Health and Rehabilitation in East Providence, high performing for short-term rehab.

Steere House Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Providence, high performing for short-term rehab and long-term care.

Tockwotton on the Waterfront in East Providence, high performing for short-term rehab and long-term care.

The John Clarke Retirement Center in Middletown earned a 4 out 5 overall ranking and was named high performing for long-term care.

In Bristol County, Mass., both Alden Court Nursing Care & Rehabilitation Center in Fairhaven and Life Care Center of Attleboro in Attleboro earned a 5 out of 5 overall rating and were named high performing for short-term rehab and long-term care. Sacred Heart Nursing Home in New Bedford earned a 4 out of 5 overall rating and was ranked high performing for long-term care.

Fewer than 20% of the U.S. nursing homes evaluated earned a high-performing ranking in short-term rehab, long-term care, or both. Specifically, 1,637 U.S. cities out of 5,147 and 715 U.S. counties out of 1,687 have at least one “Best Nursing Home,” according to the ranking.

Overall, the evaluation found that nearly half of U.S. nursing homes do not comply with a federal regulation to provide at least eight registered nurse-staffing hours every day of the year. Among nursing homes that did not comply, the average nursing home had 15 days of inadequate staffing.

“Since 2009, U.S. News' annual Best Nursing Homes analysis has supported American consumers and their families in making more-informed decisions about quality of care for their loved ones,” said Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News. “These facilities set the standard for quality care and should be commended for their commitment to improving the lives of their residents.”

The report also found:

Best Nursing Homes for short-term rehabilitation discharge an average of 50% more patients to a residence [rather than a long-term care setting] compared with facilities rated as below average.

Best Nursing Homes for long-term care preserve residents' self-reliance longer: residents are on average 50% less likely to lose the ability to perform self-care activities, such as feeding and washing themselves, compared with residents at facilities rated as below average.

Best Nursing Homes for long-term care give residents antipsychotic medications 46% less of the time compared with facilities rated as below average.

Residents at Best Nursing Homes for long-term care are more than 60% less likely to require emergency department care compared with residents at facilities rated as below average.