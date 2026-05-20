Undersea Technology Innovation Consortium awards more than $100K in scholarships to 23 STEM students

MIDDLETOWN – The Undersea Technology Innovation Consortium has awarded more than $100,000 in scholarships to 23 students pursuing degrees in science, technology, engineering and mathematics fields related to ocean and undersea technology, the organization announced Tuesday.

The recipients include 12 graduate and 11 undergraduate students from 15 colleges and universities in 11 states. Their areas of study include ocean, mechanical and electrical engineering, robotics, computer science, materials science, physics and environmental science.

“UTIC is proud to support these outstanding students as they prepare to become the next generation of undersea tech professionals,” said Molly Donohue Magee, the consortium’s CEO. She said advancements in autonomy and undersea systems are increasing demand for expertise in engineering, robotics, sensing and materials.

Several scholarship recipients have gained experience through internships and research opportunities with UTIC member organizations and partners, including the Naval Undersea Warfare Center, Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, Raytheon and General Dynamics Electric Boat, according to the consortium.

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The scholarship program was launched in 2023 as part of UTIC’s efforts to support workforce development and innovation in the undersea technology sector.