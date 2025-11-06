TOPICS
LITTLE COMPTON – A 31-acre waterfront tract has sold for $6.5 million, the highest price paid for an undeveloped land parcel in the town in at least two decades, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Commonwealth Real Estate announced Tuesday.
The parcel at 147-B West Main St. spans an estimated 1,000 feet of river frontage and sits elevated above the shoreline with sunset views toward Portsmouth and Middletown, according to real estate listing materials.
The land was sold by Charles B. Almy Jr. to David Harrison Jr., according to the parcel's warranty deed. It was listed on Aug. 25 and closed on Oct. 24, according to online transaction records. The sale has not been recorded in the land evidence records as of Thursday.
While the new $6.5 million sale is the town’s highest-priced undeveloped land transaction in at least 20 years, Little Compton Tax Assessor Denise M. Cosgrove noted that the town’s priciest residential transaction – a parcel at 21 Atlantic Dr. that included a 2,424 square-foot waterfront home – also sold for $6.5 million in November 2024.
She said that the largest land sale by acreage remains a 108-acre Sakonnet River parcel that sold for $6 million in 2016, which had been largely conserved “for decades,” Cosgrove added, and allowed only a single building site – a restriction that shaped its valuation.
It was not immediately clear how the land at West Main St. would be used by the new owners. However, the listing described the site as one of the few remaining large coastal parcels in the region with potential for a private estate or subdivision.
Allen Gammons of Commonwealth Real Estate represented the seller, and Ryan Shea of HomeSmart represented the buyer.
Commonwealth managing partner George Patsio called the land “the rarest of offerings” following the record-breaking transaction.
“This extraordinary sale speaks to the caliber and expertise of Allen Gammons and his team,” Patsio said. “We’re proud to have delivered an exceptional result for our client and to have represented this significant land transaction in Little Compton.”Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.