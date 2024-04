Thank you to all the organizations who enrolled. Winners will be announced at the end of April.

PROVIDENCE – The unadjusted unemployment rate in the Providence-Warwick metropolitan area was 5.2% in February, up from 4% in January and from 3.8% in February 2023, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said Wednesday.

Unadjusted for seasonal employment patterns, the U.S. jobless rate in February was 4.2%, up from 3.9% a year earlier. The BLS said that unemployment rates were higher in February than a year earlier in 247 of the 389 U.S. metropolitan areas, lower in 109 areas and unchanged in 33 areas.

There were 37,451 people unemployed in the Providence metro area in February, up from 28,433 one year prior. The labor force in the area totaled 718,619 in February, an increase from 705,893 one year prior.

In the New Bedford metro area in February, the unemployment rate was 5.4%, a decrease from 6.4% in January and from 6.1% in February 2023.

There were 4,575 people unemployed in the New Bedford metro area in February, up from 4,385 one year prior. The labor force in the area totaled 84,629 in February, a decrease from 84,724 one year prior.