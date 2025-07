Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

The hospital, including pediatric division Hasbro Children’s, and workers represented by United Nurses and Allied Professionals 5098, or UNAP, have been negotiating a new contract since January of this year. The new agreement replaces a seven-year contract that expired March 31.

By July 3, the two sides reached a tentative agreement. This came weeks after the union, which represents 2,500 employees including nurses, technicians, case managers and support staff, had rejected Brown Health’s “best and final offer” calling it “unacceptable” and “insulting” to workers. UNAP did not announce details about when or where a strike would take place.

The union praised the new contract, which they say offers job security, wage increase, a lump-sum bonus payment, better working conditions and improvements to the rules about employee safety and protections against workplace violence.

“After a difficult series of negotiations, we are pleased to have reached an agreement that provides our members with a better contract than Brown University Health’s prior ‘last, best, final offer’ that was rejected by our membership,” said union president Frank Sims.

The hospital also said the contract includes step and cost of living increases, better differentials and benefits totaling $50 million over the next three years.

"We are pleased that UNAP members have voted to ratify this agreement," said Sarah Frost, president and chief of hospital operations for Rhode Island Hospital and Hasbro Children’s. "This outcome reflects the dedication and hard work of both bargaining teams and reaffirms our shared commitment to supporting our caregivers, advancing patient care, and strengthening our hospital for the communities we serve."

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.