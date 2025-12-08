Unionized interns and residents at 4 R.I. hospitals remain in ongoing negotiations

PROVIDENCE – Amid contract negotiations, more than 650 resident physicians and fellows at Kent County Memorial, Women & Infants, Butler and Rhode Island hospitals last week presented a petition urging their employers to implement financial and worker safety measures.

The Committee of Interns and Residents of the Service Employees International Union, which represents the workers, has been in negotiations with the four hospitals since June and July as the parties attempt to ratify a new contract.

Negotiations have seen greater progress at Rhode Island Hospital, the committee says, which is operated by Brown University Health. There, 95% of unionized physicians have agreed to conclude non-economic negotiations with management.

At the other three hospitals, which are operated by Care New England Health System, only 10% of unionized employees are in favor of a tentative agreement with management.

- Advertisement -

Angelica Chan, an internal medicine resident at Kent Hospital, said in a statement that “CNE and hospital leaders are devaluing everyone’s time and resources by submitting identical counter proposals to three separate tables that include nearly the same bargaining teams of CNE representatives and lawyers.

“Their refusal to streamline negotiations and cause delay hurts our well-being and the quality of care we provide,” she added. “Raising standards for all residents is essential to Rhode Island retaining physicians and ensuring patients receive care from doctors who can be at their best – and that starts with our hospital leaders doing the right thing.”

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.