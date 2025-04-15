United Way of R.I. accelerates $1.5M in Community Impact Fund grants to nonprofits

PROVIDENCE – United Way of Rhode Island Inc. accelerated its final round of Community Impact Fund grants, totaling $1.5 million, to support 41 organizations facing funding uncertainty.
United Way on Tuesday announced that it distributed grants to the organizations
three months ahead of schedule. Traditionally, the disbursements are made in early July, the organization said.
Individual grant amounts for each organization weren't immediately available.
There are a total of 45 organizations benefitting from the grants, but four of those organizations – Inspiring Minds, HousingWorks RI, Economic Progress Institute and Rhode Island KIDS COUNT – will receive their grants in July.
United Way officials say the Community Impact Fund grants being distributed earlier than normal is in response to concerns about nonprofits either receiving reduced federal funding or having their funds frozen outright. Such actions would impact the organizations’ operations where demand for services is already high, the organization said.
United Way says that according to a recent nonprofit sector survey, 42% of organizations have less than three months of cash reserves. Additionally, 96% of organizations that provide support for basic needs reported higher demand than during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Many organizations are navigating extraordinary demand while operating on razor-thin margins and with minimal reserves, both of which have been exacerbated by the funding freeze and ever-evolving policy changes at the federal level,” Nancy Wolanski, director of United Way’s Alliance for Nonprofit Impact, said in a statement. “Cash flow is a critical issue for nonprofits that can impact essential programs and services. Our community needs us to step up, and so we are.”
The grants conclude the three-year cycle for United Way’s Community Impact Fund. In that time, approximately $10 million was awarded to nonprofits.
