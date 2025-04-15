United Way of R.I. accelerates $1.5M in Community Impact Fund grants to nonprofits

By
-
UNITED WAY of Rhode Island Inc. accelerated its final round of Community Impact Fund grants, totaling $1.5 million, to support 41 organizations.

PROVIDENCE – United Way of Rhode Island Inc. accelerated its final round of Community Impact Fund grants, totaling $1.5 million, to support 41 organizations facing funding uncertainty. United Way on Tuesday announced that it distributed grants to the organizations three months ahead of schedule. Traditionally, the disbursements are made in early July, the organization said.

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Advancing Orthopedic Patient Care at South County Health

World-Class Joint Replacement Expertise, Here at Home Joint pain can be life-altering, limiting mobility and…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR