United Way of R.I. awards $4.5M in grants to organizations promoting racial equity

PROVIDENCE – As part of the United Way of Rhode Island’s five-year, $100 million plan to create transformative change in the Ocean State, the nonprofit announced Wednesday that 72 local organizations received a combined $4.5 million in grants from the nonprofit. The grants, United Way said, will support various programs targeting racial inequities and create opportunities for all.

Funding for the grants was supported by United Way’s Community Impact Fund, which received a $10 million boost from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott back in December. Out of that gift, $2.5 million will be distributed this month to local communities, United Way said.

“This is certainly an exciting grant opportunity for … how we can deploy resources with the mission of building racial equity and opportunities for all Rhode Islanders,” United Way Chief Community Impact and Equity Officer Larry Warner told Providence Business News. “We’re really excited to make investments that will help remove systemic barriers to opportunities, as well as to prioritize work that addresses the needs to create equities for [Black, Indigenous and people of color] communities.”

United Way said advancing childhood literacy and expanding out-of-school learning programs for youth are some of the focus areas that are prioritized in its LIVE UNITED 2025 comprehensive plan that the funding will support. Funding will also be used to help make housing affordable and safe for all, increase access to workforce development and adult education opportunities, and to change policies that prolong racial inequities, the United Way said.

- Advertisement -

Warner said the organization, through its plan and grant allocations, has an opportunity to make “significant gains” in each of those areas. United Way has identified systemic racism as a “root cause” of many disparities seen in Rhode Island, Warner said, and it has taken “decades and, sometimes, centuries” of racist policies and practices to result in the disparities seen in the state.

“That was not by accident,” Warner said. “We must be intentional in our policies and investments in our programming to reverse the policies and in the power dynamic which hold back our communities from the opportunities in which they rightfully deserve.”

The grants ranged between just over $11,000 to $75,000. The organizations, selected out of 163 grant applications, that received the funding are:

A Leadership Journey

AS220

Beautiful Day

Books Are Wings

Boys & Girls Clubs of Northern Rhode Island

Center for Southeast Asians

Childhood Lead Action Project

Children and Youth Cabinet/TSNE MissionWorks

College Unbound

COYOTE Rhode Island

Direct Action for Rights and Equality

DownCity Design

Economic Progress Institute

FabNewport

Federal Hill House

Festival Ballet

Foster Forward

FRIENDS WAY

Fuerza Laboral

Fund for UCAP on behalf of The UCAP School

Generation Citizen: Boston

Genesis Center

Global Science and Envirotech

Grow Smart RI

Higher Ground International

Highlander Charter School

House of Hope Community Development Corp.

Housing Network of Rhode Island

HousingWorks RI

Latino Policy Institute

Local Initiatives Support Corp.

Lucy’s Hearth

Man Up Inc.

Mental Health Association of Rhode Island

Movement Education Outdoors

New Urban Arts

Nonviolence Institute

Oasis International

ONE Neighborhood Builders

OpenDoors

Parents Leading for Educational Equity

Pawtucket Central Falls Development Corp.

Progreso Latino Inc.

Providence After School Alliance Inc.

Providence CityArts for Youth

Providence Revolving Fund

Refugee Dream Center

Rhode Island Black Storytellers

Rhode Island Center for Justice

Rhode Island Coalition Against Domestic Violence

Rhode Island Coalition for the Homeless

Rhode Island Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

Rhode Island Interfaith Coalition to Reduce Poverty

Rhode Island Legal Services

Rhode Island Parent Information Network

Rhode Island Urban Debate League

RiverzEdge Arts

Roger Williams Park Zoo

SISTA Fire/Project South

Sojourner House

Southside Community Land Trust

The Center for Health and Justice Transformation at The Miriam Hospital

The Cumberland Mayor’s Office of Children, Youth and Learning

The Learning Community

The Manton Avenue Project

West Bay Collaborative

West Elmwood Housing Development Corp.

Woonasquatucket River Watershed Council

Woonsocket Neighborhood Development Corp. (NeighborWorks Blackstone River Valley)

Young Voices

Youth in Action

YouthBuild Preparatory Academy

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.