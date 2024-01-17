United Way of R.I. opens registration for 401Gives Day

PROVIDENCE – Nonprofits can now register to participate in Rhode Island’s largest single-day fundraising event set for April 1.

United Way of Rhode Island Inc. has opened its registration window for organizations looking to take part in the 401Gives Day festivities. The event, which will be in its fifth year, raises money online for several local nonprofits during a 24-hour period to support their various causes.

Last year’s 401Gives Day, which was spread across a weekend that included a special WaterFire lighting, raised a record $3.5 million for 546 nonprofits through 24,105 gifts. Also, the 2023 event marked four straight years of exceeding the previous year’s fundraising total.

Overall, 401Gives Day has raised $10.2 million for local nonprofits since it launched in 2020 at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“So many nonprofits have made 401Gives central to their annual fundraising strategy and introduced new donors to their work in the process,” United Way CEO and President Cortney Nicolato said in a statement. “Each year we have seen the day grow and we expect that again in 2024.”

As of Jan. 8, 188 organizations had signed up to participate in 401Gives Day, United Way said. Upon registering, nonprofits will have the chance to begin customizing their individual 401Gives Day page to highlight their organization and work. Webinars and training videos will also be offered to registered nonprofits to help them maximize participation on 401Gives Day, United Way said.

Nonprofits can register through the 401Gives Day website.

