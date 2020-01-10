United Way of RI, SEG select 10 fellows for inaugural Nonprofit Innovation Lab

PROVIDENCE – Ten local nonprofit leaders have been selected as fellows by United Way of Rhode Island and Social Enterprise Greenhouse for the two organizations’ inaugural Nonprofit Innovation Lab, set to begin Monday at United Way’s office at 50 Valley St.

In a joint announcement from the two organizations, the lab’s cohort was selected from two dozen applicants “eager to address pressing social issues” and who all participated in a Quick Pitch selection event back in December.

United Way and Social Enterprise Greenhouse said the lab, itself, will seek to generate development of “self-sustaining solutions” enabling organizations to “expand and accelerate their ability to create positive social impact.” The collaborative effort will rely on “entrepreneurial thinking” to find solutions to current problems, the organizations said, as well as utilize a “social impact curriculum” and provide fellows necessary resources to make their ideas a reality.

A presentation similar to those shown on the TV show “Shark Tank,” where the fellows will compete for $90,000 in seed funding in June, will conclude the program, United Way and Social Enterprise Greenhouse said.

The fellows, and the respective organizations they represent, are:

Mario Bueno , Progresso Latino of Central Falls

, Progresso Latino of Central Falls Mike Chea , Dorcas International Institute of Rhode Island of Providence

, Dorcas International Institute of Rhode Island of Providence Kate Corwin , Smith Hill Community Development Corp. of Providence

, Smith Hill Community Development Corp. of Providence Janice Falconer , Impact RI of Providence

, Impact RI of Providence Raul Figueroa , Fuerza Laboral of Central Falls

, Fuerza Laboral of Central Falls Dana Ginestet , College Crusade of Rhode Island of Providence

, College Crusade of Rhode Island of Providence Laura Jaworski , House of Hope Community Development Corp. of Warwick

, House of Hope Community Development Corp. of Warwick Jonathan Kabak , Oliver Hazard Perry Rhode Island Inc. of Newport

, Oliver Hazard Perry Rhode Island Inc. of Newport Rhonda Price , Man Up Inc. of Providence

, Man Up Inc. of Providence Joshua Riazu, The Genesis Center of Providence

United Way of Rhode Island CEO and President Cortney Nicolato said in a statement that her organization and Social Enterprise Greenhouse are “eager to help the fellows to hone their ideas to strengthen the Ocean State, and for every participant to bring back to their organization the knowledge and skills to take their work to the next level.”

The lab’s sessions, which run through June, will be held between the United Way and Social Enterprise Greenhouse, with other sessions being held in other locations across Rhode Island including The Rail in Pawtucket. The lab will consist of a 6-week “boot camp” of expert instruction by way of two four-hour weekly sessions and online curriculum; a 16-week “milestone accelerator” where fellows and advisers will connect and work through the United Way and Social Enterprise Greenhouse networks, as well as the June pitch event.

Social Enterprise Greenhouse CEO Kelly Ramirez said the lab’s ultimate goal is to ensure the “best opportunities and services to Rhode Islanders.”

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com.