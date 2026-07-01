United Way pushes deadline for utility assistance through Good Neighbor Energy Fund to end of July

PROVIDENCE – United Way of Rhode Island Inc. has extended the deadline to apply for utility bill assistance through its Good Neighbor Energy Fund by one month, citing a rise in residents struggling with high energy costs.

The fund will now accept applications through July 30. It previously had been extended to the end of June.

Calls to United Way of Rhode Island’s 211 line for utility needs rose 363% between May 1 and mid-June compared with the same period last year, the organization said. The fund has provided more than $110,000 in assistance over the past two months.

“Energy affordability is a significant challenge in our state, forcing many of our neighbors to make difficult choices between paying their utility bills and meeting other essential household needs,” said Cortney Nicolato, CEO and president of United Way of Rhode Island.

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Nicolato said many residents are working and making responsible decisions but still struggle to stay afloat, and she urged those in need to call 211.

The Good Neighbor Energy Fund provides one-time emergency utility assistance to income-eligible households that do not qualify for other federal and state programs, such as the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program. It is intended for residents facing shut-off notices or having trouble paying energy bills.

Applications are processed by Community Action Program agencies across the state. Residents with questions about the fund or their eligibility, or who need help connecting with a local agency, can call 211.

Veer Mudambi is the special projects editor for Providence Business News. He can be reached at Mudambi@PBN.com.