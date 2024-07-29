University Orthopedics welcomes Marcaccio to Sports Medicine Center

EAST PROVIDENCE – Dr. Stephen Marcaccio, a Rhode Island native, has recently joined The Sports Medicine Center at University Orthopedics Inc.

Marcaccio is fellowship-trained in both orthopedic sports medicine and trauma. He treats all kinds of injuries in athletes and active people, with a focus on shoulders, hips and knees. Marcaccio can also treat fractures in the arms and legs, including the clavicle, humerus, elbow, forearm, hip, femur, tibia and ankle.

“Dr. Marcaccio’s comprehensive knowledge of both sports medicine and orthopedic trauma makes him an outstanding addition to our practice. His experience – combined with a dedication to patient-centered care and positive outcomes – ensures our patients will receive tailored treatment that is of the highest standard,” said Dr. Edward Akelman, president of University Orthopedics. “We are truly excited to welcome a surgeon of his caliber to University Orthopedics.”

Marcaccio completed the orthopedic sports medicine fellowship at the University of Pittsburgh. Before that he earned his medical degree and completed orthopedic surgery and orthopedic trauma fellowships at Brown University’s Warren Alpert Medical School.

“During my orthopedic surgery residency and orthopedic trauma fellowship at Brown University, many University Orthopedics physicians were my teachers and mentors. I’m now incredibly honored and excited that these skilled surgeons and doctors, from whom I’ve learned so much, will now be my colleagues,” said Marcaccio, who grew up in East Greenwich. “Not only do I get to continue my career at one of the best orthopedic practices in the country, but I get to do so in my home state, helping my fellow Rhode Islanders. It doesn’t get much better than that.”

Marcaccio is also the assistant team physician for Brown University Athletics and team physician for the men’s and women’s hockey teams. He is also head team physician for East Greenwich High School Athletics.

Marcaccio will see both adult and pediatric patients at the University Orthopedics locations in East Providence, East Greenwich, Providence and Cranston.

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at castellani@pbn.com.