URI College of Environment and Life Sciences dean Kirby retires

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – John Kirby, who had been the University of Rhode Island’s longest-serving dean in leading its College of the Environment and Life Sciences, retired on March 8 after 15 years.

URI said Kirby, who became the CELS dean in 2010, is stepping away to spend more time on his off-campus interests. Among them is caring for a bonsai nursery that he started in 1968.

In his 15 years as dean, Kirby saw the number of degrees conferred by the college increase more than 35%, with the newest major added in sustainable agriculture and food systems, URI said. Additionally, enrollment in the College of the Environment and Life Sciences doctoral programs grew close to 30%, the university said.

CELS students now have about 150 unique internship sites, URI said, with nearly 300 students interning each year at various organizations. Among them are Save The Bay Inc., Mystic Aquarium in Mystic, Conn., and the R.I. Department of Environmental Management.

“We’ve developed a faculty here that is really spectacular, and it’s been a great joy to be a part of that,” Kirby said in a statement. “It’s a testament to the intellectual capacity and the great potential of the people here at URI. There are so many important things the college does, connected to human health and the human condition, with our environmental and agriculture programs. It’s an opportunity to help people, working or studying here. I’ve been happy to help the University and the college move forward. It’s been a good ride.”

