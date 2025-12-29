URI Counseling Center earns international accreditation

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – The University of Rhode Island Counseling Center recently received International Accreditation of Counseling Services accreditation.

IACS grants the accreditation to counseling services based on their adherence to the highest national standards and best practices, as well as efforts to expand resource networks for students. The recognition, announced earlier this month by URI, is a first for the institution.

Ellen Reynolds, vice president for student affairs at URI, said in a statement that the achievement “speaks volumes about the exceptional work our Counseling Center team does each day to support the mental health and wellness needs of our diverse student body and the broader URI community. Their commitment to compassionate, high-quality care is evident in every aspect of their work, and we are incredibly proud of this achievement.”

The URI counseling center offers individual and group counseling, as well as referrals, outreach programs and wellness events.

In its announcement, the university highlighted counseling center initiatives such as a grant-funded collegiate recovery program launched in the fall, which offers peer-based and counseling staff support to students in recovery, considering recovery, or seeking recovery from substance use disorders.

The center also partners with the URI College of Pharmacy to offer a therapeutic horticulture group.

Cory Clark, director of counseling and psychological services at URI, said that the accreditation “reflects the Counseling Center staff’s hard work and unwavering dedication to providing exceptional service, highest level of ethical standards, and innovative therapeutic practices for our students. … We look forward to building upon this achievement in the years ahead.”

The Virginia-based IACS focuses solely on counseling centers at higher education institutions.

The accreditation lasts through November 2033, with annual compliance reviews conducted through this time. In addition to upholding current standards, the university must also demonstrate continued professional development efforts.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.