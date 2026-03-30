URI honors pharmacy dean emeritus with ethics, excellence award

PROVIDENCE – The University of Rhode Island earlier this month recognized Dean Emeritus Paul Larrat with its Norman A. Campbell Award for Excellence and Ethics in Health Care.

The award recognizes individuals who “have displayed high ethics and integrity over the course of their pharmacy and health care careers,” as well as “a profound dedication to the well-being of society,” URI said in an announcement.

Larrat served as dean of the URI College of Pharmacy for 11 years, and in December 2023 returned to his former role as a faculty member and researcher. He retired two years later.

During his tenure, Larrat led the college in efforts to triple its research funding; establish the Pharmaceutical Development Institute; launch the George & Anne Ryan Institute for Neuroscience; fight the COVID-19 pandemic; and increase faculty size by 30%, alongside expanding overall college offerings.

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Larrat’s research and teaching focused on drug use in special populations, health policy and health economics.

Larrat “helped train generations of pharmacists while advancing thoughtful and ethical approaches to health care practice and to policy,” said Kerry LaPlante, dean of the URI College of Pharmacy. “He has demonstrated the leadership, integrity and commitment to service that defines the Norman A. Campbell Award for Ethics and Excellence in Health Care.”

The award is named for emeritus pharmacy professor Norman Campbell, who died in 2025.

“Across academia, industry and public service, Dr. Larrat’s career reflects the values that Dr. Norman Campbell championed, which are ethical leadership, dedication to the profession, a commitment to improving health and well-being of society, and going out of their way for their students,” LaPlante said.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.